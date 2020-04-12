Jinger Duggar shares adorable video of Felicity, gets slammed for leaving the water running

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are showing Felicity how to wash her hands. The Counting On stars shared an adorable of her while her daddy helped.

The couple is at home in Los Angeles while the coronavirus pandemic rages in the country. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been sharing their endeavors while sheltering in place, including causing an uproar for their masks.

Felicity’s handwashing video causes a stir

Sharing the video of Felicity getting her hands washed was supposed to be a cute thing, and while some followers gushed over it, there were a few critics in the crowd. Jinger seems to find trouble no matter what she posts.

Jeremy is helping his little girl wash her hands in the video. There is plenty of smiles to go around, with Felicity being the star of it. Jinger remained behind the scenes but let her baby girl know she did a good job.

Many of the comments on the video gushed over how adorable Felicity is. There were a few who had other things to say, especially about the water running the duration of the handwashing. Jinger Duggar shared the video to add something cute during the pandemic, likely not to stir up the drama.

Jinger Duggar attracts controversy

Aside from the handwashing video, Jinger Duggar has been engrossed in controversy for most of her adult life. From the 2015 scandal when it was revealed that she was inappropriately touched by Josh Duggar along with several of her sisters to her partnership that fell through with Fonuts back in December, the reality star has been through a lot in the public eye.

Now that she is living in California with Jeremy and Felicity, Jinger has changed up her lifestyle. The entire family has been trying new foods, some of which has been filmed for Counting On.

Currently, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are staying home and getting projects done around the house. The two have been sharing photos of what they have been up to, including wearing Dodgers masks. Despite all of the controversy, Jinger and Jeremy are still living their best lives.

Sharing their lives on social media has become the new normal for the family. While the show is on hiatus, they are working to keep fans updated.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.