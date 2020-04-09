Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo slammed for Felicity’s mask

Jinger Duggar is getting raked over the coals again. This time, it is for sharing a photo where she and Jeremy Vuolo were wearing masks.

Felicity was in the photo as well, but she wasn’t wearing a mask — her doll was.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo had Dodgers masks made for all of them, which is where the controversy begins.

Counting On stars slammed over Felicity’s mask

The photo Jinger Duggar shared of her family didn’t include Felicity wearing the mask.

It was on her doll, but that didn’t stop followers from letting the reality stars know that a child under two should not be given a mask.

Some fans took up for Jinger Duggar, stating that in the photo, Felicity was not wearing the mask. Jeremy Vuolo had shared a photo of him and his baby girl, and he was holding the mask up to her face.

That also sparked conversations about toddlers and the dangers of wearing something like that.

Both photos are still up, and neither Jinger Duggar or Jeremy Vuolo has responded to the criticism from followers. Felicity won’t celebrate her second birthday until July, so for now, she is still too small to be wearing a mask at all.

What are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo up to during quarantine?

California has been under stay at home orders for a few weeks now. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been home and enjoying the time they are spending together.

In a recent Instagram post, Jinger Duggar revealed they have been cleaning the house, spending time playing with Felicity, and getting things done that weren’t a priority.

This summer will mark one year of living in California for the couple.

There has been speculation Jinger Duggar may be expecting her second child. No announcement has been made, but her visit to Arkansas at the end of February was the main factor followers thought there might be a bun in the oven.

If Jinger wasn’t expecting before, maybe there will be a quarantine baby.

Now that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo know how followers feel about Felicity wearing a mask, it is unlikely that it will be shown again.

Another controversy for the Counting On family is just another notch in a belt for them. It is only a matter of time before this one is forgotten, and another one takes its place.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.