Jinger Duggar shares makeup-free selfie, poses in matching sweatshirt with Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo posed for a no-makeup selfie while discussing the current “stay at home” order for Los Angeles.

Amid the national crisis, the reality stars posted about what they are doing to pass the time and reminded everyone to stay safe.

Counting On viewers are used to seeing Jinger Duggar all made up. She has been wearing makeup for years.

During her teen years, she wore heavy eyeliner, something she became known for, among her sisters.

No makeup selfie proves Jinger Duggar is still gorgeous

Seeing Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in matching sweatshirts was adorable. Followers immediately noticed the Counting On star wasn’t wearing makeup and commented on her beauty.

Aside from the comments about Jinger Duggar not wearing makeup, there was one that mentioned that she resembled her mother in the photo.

Michelle Duggar is a very simple woman who has seemed to gain beauty with age. Jinger does look a bit like her mom in the photo, something that is likely cherished.

It isn’t often Jinger Duggar posted makeup-free selfies, but this one got plenty of attention. With all of the chaos happening in the world, she and Jeremy Vuolo wanted to make sure to reach out to their followers.

What’s next for Jinger Duggar?

There has been some speculation that she may be expecting another child. She flew home to Arkansas at the end of February and spent some time with her family.

Jinger and her sisters went shopping, something that was heavily documented on social media.

She is back home in Los Angeles now, and nothing has been mentioned about a baby. Jinger Duggar wearing the big sweatshirt did spark more questions, but no answers have been given.

As she remains at home with her husband and daughter, there is hope she will give more regular updates.

Being stuck at home will allow Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo to share more with the world. They moved to Los Angeles less than a year ago and will be waiting out the coronavirus while on the west coast.

There has been no word on what is happening with Counting On at this point despite both Jinger and Jeremy teasing they were filming.

Even amid chaos and uncertainty, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo show up for their followers. Their latest message and fresh look were just what followers needed.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return later this year on TLC.