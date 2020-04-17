Jinger Duggar shares photo of walking in the rain, followers have questions

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are showing off just how in love they are. She posted a photo of the couple walking hand in hand in the rain, causing quite a stir among her followers.

The couple lives in Los Angeles and has shared their journey as they navigate life on the west coast. Jinger Duggar loves sharing photos of herself with Jeremy Vuolo, and followers usually eat them up.

Questions for Jinger Duggar

With the latest photo shared by Jinger Duggar, a lot of questions have popped up. Her followers want to know who took the picture, why the couple wasn’t wearing masks, and where Felicity is at.

It is likely the photo was taken before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been in Los Angeles for nearly a year, so it could easily be older.

That may explain the question about wearing masks, but it doesn’t answer the other two.

Felicity is usually with her parents when they are out and about. This may have been a date for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. If the couple has a nanny or a babysitter, that could be where Felicity was.

Also, if someone was on the walk with the little girl, they could have easily taken the photo as well.

Jinger Duggar is always scrutinized

No matter what Jinger Duggar is doing, someone always has something to say. It looks like she and Jeremy Vuolo want to build their lives around being influencers.

That has been discussed a lot with the number of photos shared and the staged moments that followers have called out.

Back in December, Jinger Duggar had a partnership with Fonuts, but it was pulled after the company had complaints about working with the Counting On star.

Her parents’ views and the way that their lives are lived has had a deep effect on their ability to get more work.

From leaving the water running while washing Felicity’s hands to being criticized for eating out too much, Jinger Duggar gets negative comments on nearly everything she shares. While the concern about masks and where Felicity was weren’t over the top, those are mild examples.

Despite all of the comments, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are continuing to share their lives on social media. For now, those updates are all fans have until their show returns.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.