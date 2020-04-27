Is Jinger Duggar pregnant? Counting On fans think she is hiding a bump

Jinger Duggar is once again at the center of pregnancy rumors. This isn’t a new concept for the reality star, but this time, there may be some truth to the speculations.

In July, Felicity Vuolo will celebrate her second birthday. Jinger and Jeremy welcoming another baby in the coming months would be right on par with several of her siblings.

Is Jinger Duggar pregnant?

A photo shared last week has Counting On fans wondering if Jinger is adding to her family. She was wearing a long coat, and it appeared that she could have been hiding a baby bump.

On the Instagram post, a fan came out and asked if the Duggar daughter was expecting.

Fans jumped on her for being rude, but some also spoke up and revealed that they were also curious to find out if she was expecting.

There has been no comment from Jinger Duggar about whether she is expecting.

All of the comments on social media were from followers who either wanted to know if another Vuolo baby was on the way, or to tell the original commenter how rude she was.

Do Jinger and Jeremy want more kids?

The topic of more children for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo has been a hot one. The two waited a while after tying the knot before welcoming Felicity.

Most of the Duggar siblings begin their families right away, but Jinger waited to enjoy her husband and the life they were building.

Just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country, Jinger visited her family back in Arkansas. There was heavy speculation that was a sign that she had announced she was expecting to her family.

That was several weeks ago, and there still hasn’t been any indication there is a baby on the way.

On Counting On, the couple has discussed having more children, but they never committed to a number.

Jinger and Jeremy have always marched to the beat of their drum. Neither has followed in the footsteps of the typical Duggar path, but that is part of the reason they are one of the favorite Counting On couples.

At this point, Jinger Duggar may or may not be pregnant. The photo wasn’t a tell-all. Pregnancy speculation has followed her for months, and it is only getting stronger.

If there is an announcement to be made, it will happen on their time.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.