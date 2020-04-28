Jessa Duggar shares photo of clean-shaven Ben Seewald, Counting On fans gush over ‘nicer’ look

Jessa Duggar shared a photo of her boys and fans gushed over the Seewald bunch.

Ben Seewald is sporting no facial hair where he once was wearing a full beard. He shaved and cleaned up a bit, which garnered some attention from Counting On fans who prefer the more clean-cut look.

Seewald boys adventure

The photo of Ben, Spurgeon, and Henry Seewald is garnering a lot of attention. Counting On fans have flocked to Jessa Duggar’s post to comment on her adorable boys. While the kids stole the show, Ben got several compliments as well.

Seeing Ben Seewald looking clean-shaven and with his boys has brought out the fans. There were several comments about how much better he looks without facial hair. Jessa Duggar also agrees as she has discussed his beard on several occasions.

It has been a while since he donned a full beard, but he worked on growing it out last fall. When Ben finally shaved, Jessa made sure she captured the moment and shared it on social media. Some of her followers agree that he looks nicer without the facial hair.

What are Jessa and Ben up to while in quarantine?

While in quarantine, Jessa Duggar has been busy building her blog. She has made it clear that she is enjoying her “quaranteam,” which includes Ben Seewald.

From putting together play equipment to taking the boys on adventures, Jessa and Ben have helped the kids to remain active. The family has been sharing photos of their time while in quarantine, including sharing some of the recipes they are making together.

There have been a few fun events, like Jessa getting some plant clippings from Jill Duggar. She went and visited her sister for a brief few minutes, asserting that she kept her distance, and sharing photos from the trip to collect her clippings.

Ben and Jessa have a lot to celebrate. In just a little under a month, Ivy Jane will celebrate her first birthday. It has been a wild ride for the Seewald family. From the birth of their first daughter to the loss of Grandma Mary Duggar, the last year has been filled with many ups and downs.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting production for many shows, Counting On fans have been following Jessa Duggar and the rest of the family on social media. For now, she is keeping them up to date with what she and a clean-shaven Ben have been up to.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.