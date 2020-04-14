Jessa Duggar shares ‘quaranteam’ pic without Ben Seewald, followers wonder where he went

Jessa Duggar has been sharing a lot of photos and content on social media in recent weeks.

One of her photos caused some questions about her quarantine arrangements and whether Ben Seewald was with her and the kids.

Jessa Duggar’s ‘quaranteam’

Last week, Jessa Duggar shared a photo of her with her children. She titled it the “quaranteam” and immediately it got followers talking. Ben Seewald wasn’t part of the photo, so was he quarantined with the rest of his family?

The Counting On star has been sharing family photos since the coronavirus pandemic has taken over the country. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have been taking recommendations seriously and have been staying at home with their children.

Ben Seewald is quarantined with Jessa Duggar and their children. He wasn’t a part of the “quaranteam” photo because he was mowing the lawn. A follower was questioning why he wasn’t in the photo given he would be part of their team. As it turns out, he was just taking care of some things outside.

What is next for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald?

Right now, Jessa Duggar has been bulking up her content for her YouTube channel. From recipes to a praise video featuring Jim Bob Duggar, there has been frequent new content. It appears that the Counting On star is working to build her brand and possibly have an extra stream of revenue coming in

The entire family is riding out the quarantine in their home. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have been keeping busy with projects and putting together things for the boys to play with. Ivy Jane has kept her role in stealing the show when she appears in a video or photos her mom shares.

Counting On is not currently filming because of the pandemic, but some of the couples were reportedly doing interviews before the country being shut down. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will likely remain on the show.

They have stayed in Jim Bob Duggar’s good graces and are continuing to share their lives with followers with no pushback. There has been speculation that Jessa Duggar may be expecting her fourth child, and if that is the case, it will be good for ratings.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.