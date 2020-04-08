Jessa Duggar gushes over parents while in quarantine, Duggar sisters show up to agree

Jessa Duggar shared a YouTube video featuring favorite childhood memories with her dad, Jim Bob Duggar.

Shortly after she shared it, several of her sisters came to share their sentiments about their parents.

Some Counting On fans were confused and taken aback by the graphic Jessa Duggar used to promote the video. Many wondered if the Duggar patriarch had passed.

Thankfully, Jim Bob Duggar is alive and well in Arkansas.

Jessa Duggar complies memories with Jim Bob Duggar

During this time of quarantine, Jessa Duggar revealed she is missing her family. She is at home with her little family of five, without seeing her mom, dad, and extended family.

Jessa wanted to share some of her childhood memories that centered around her dad.

The Counting On star wrote a sappy post to go along with the graphic and the link to her video.

Jessa Duggar said, in part, “As I’m raising my own kids now, I look back on my growing up years and I’m so grateful to God for the parents he blessed me with. This is the fruit of those reflections.”

Several of Jessa Duggar’s sisters showed up to comment on the graphic and talk about how awesome Jim Bob Duggar is.

Jana Duggar gushed about him and Joy-Anna Duggar came in and said, “Such a great idea!!💜 Agreed, so thankful to have them as our parents!”

Why did Jessa Duggar make the video?

Speculation is that Jessa Duggar may have made the video to make sure she is in Jim Bob’s good graces.

A lot has gone down with him and Derick Dillard in the last several months. Jessa speaking out may have to do with her showing loyalty to her father and the family, taking a stand against the things being said about her dad.

Jill Duggar didn’t show up to comment on her post at all.

Jana and Joy-Anna Duggar were right behind their sister, and Anna Duggar also took the time to comment and praise Jim Bob Duggar.

That isn’t new though. She has always been loyal to Josh Duggar’s parents.

Despite some turmoil in the family, Jessa Duggar has proved that she is still very much a Duggar team member.

Jim Bob Duggar is her pops, and she revealed that part two would be coming and feature her favorite memories with her mom, Michelle Duggar.

Until then, fans are left with the latest video and so many questions.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.