Jessa Duggar is photobombed and Counting On fans are here for it

Jessa Duggar is busy building her YouTube channel and cross-promoting it on Instagram. Her latest photo included the most adorable photobomber.

This weekend’s recipe was chili for Jessa Duggar and her family. She revealed that the family had eaten it several times over the last few weeks, prompting followers to share how much they love comfort food as well.

Ivy Jane steals the show

The photo Jessa Duggar chose to use to promote her YouTube recipe happened to have little Ivy Jane Seewald at the bottom peering up at her mom.

Followers noticed immediately and commented about how adorable the big-eyed little girl is.

While it looks like it was a great happenstance, it may have just been a perfectly planned photo.

Ivy Jane draws the crowd, and if Jessa Duggar is trying to build her brand, using her as a cute fixture in an ad for YouTube is the way to go.

Peering up at her mom while trying to pull herself up by the stove is what Ivy Jane was doing while photobombing. Jessa Duggar has been working hard to build her brand, and a lot of it focuses on her family.

Why is Jessa Duggar pushing her YouTube channel so hard?

Aside from the cute photobomb from Ivy Jane, there were also questions about why Jessa Duggar is going so hard on her YouTube channel.

She isn’t running a blog like Jill Duggar, so this is the next best thing.

The Counting On star has been working on building a following and posting fresh content frequently.

There had been some concern that the Duggars would be moving toward making their own content and monetizing it, especially with all of the recent YouTube channels popping up.

Out of all of them, Jessa is taking it the most seriously.

Having help from her children only makes selling the video even easier. Jessa Duggar has some of the most adorable children, all of them bringing appeal for different reasons.

Her marketing strategy is on point and has been able to grow her channel.

For now, Counting On fans have to follow Jessa Duggar on social media. The show was reportedly filming a new season before the coronavirus pandemic took over the country.

It is unclear when the show will return, but it was expected to at some point later this year.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.