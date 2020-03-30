Jessa Duggar responds to overbearing follower giving her ‘advice’

Jessa Duggar has been sharing some of the fun things she and the kids have been doing during these crazy times.

After adding a video of her three children playing at a water table, she got some naggy advice on the post.

At this point, followers should know that Jessa Duggar isn’t afraid to clap back at a follower who oversteps their bounds or gets snarky about her children.

She is the sister who responds to the rude and aggressive, sometimes with the best comebacks ever.

What is Jessa Duggar responding to this time?

While sharing the photo and video of Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy Jane playing with the water, there were various comments and questions on Jessa Duggar’s post.

Some wanted to know about the things pictured, and others wanted to comment on how the Counting On star is doing things.

One follower reminded Jessa Duggar not to leave standing water in the toy so that the kids wouldn’t get sick from drinking the table water.

She responded that they clean it out every time and don’t leave standing water due to mosquitoes. The bugs can be bad down where Jessa and Ben Seewald live in Arkansas.

Usually, Jessa Duggar tries to answer some of her fans when they ask questions. She also likes to troll a bit and isn’t afraid to let people know when they have gone too far.

Jessa is one of the more outspoken Duggar daughters, and fans adore that quality in her.

What is Jessa Duggar doing while in quarantine?

So far, Jessa Duggar has been sharing various videos and activities she is doing with her children. She shared some recipes she made and also a family photo of everyone outside enjoying the weather.

There hasn’t been a lot focused on the quarantine, though.

Jessa Duggar is busy promoting her YouTube channel and creating content to post there while promoting on Instagram. She hasn’t gone overboard, which is strange with all of the uncertainty happening right now.

If nothing else, Jessa Duggar is the one sister who is active on social media and continuously sharing her life with all of her followers.

Most of the time, she can respond graciously, but sometimes, she just has to clap back to get her point across.

Counting On is currently on hiatus and is expected to return to TLC later this year.