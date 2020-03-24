Jessa Duggar wears pants in latest photo with family

Jessa Duggar is on the pants bandwagon. She shared a new photo of her little family of five and was wearing pants with socks and Birkenstocks.

Wearing pants has become a big deal in the Duggar family. Growing up, all of the Duggar daughters wore dresses or skirts.

Jessa has been pegged as one who is following the family’s lead, but wearing pants changed all of that.

Pants are in Jessa Duggar’s wardrobe

When Jinger Duggar first wore pants, it was making headlines all over. Since then, Jill Duggar has also shown photos of herself in the attire. Now, Jessa Duggar joins her sisters in wearing pants.

Jinger Duggar and Jessa Duggar are incredibly close. The two have seen one another a lot, and it was Jessa and Ben Seewald who helped Jinger meet Jeremy Vuolo.

Is she now taking fashion advice from the sister dubbed the rebel of the family?

In Jessa Duggar’s YouTube video, she was seen wearing pants, but the footage wasn’t focused on her full body. Now, the picture she shared of her and Ben Seewald with their kids confirms she owns at least a few pairs of pants.

Jessa Duggar’s wardrobe expansion isn’t even shocking

After the big deal made when Jinger Duggar wore pants, the buzz is minimal when it comes to Jessa Duggar.

The comments on her photo were more focused on who took the picture (because of the current coronavirus pandemic) and not what they were wearing in the picture.

Social media has been a big outlet for Jessa Duggar. She has an active Instagram and has been adding content to YouTube regularly recently. From sharing her birth stories to repurposing a changing table, Jessa is the jack of all trades.

While Jana Duggar has always been noted as the creative sister, it is clear why she and Jessa Duggar have gone head to head over designs and decorations. Counting On viewers know how competitive they can be.

For now, Jessa Duggar is keeping busy with her YouTube video tutorials, stories, and tours.

The photo she shared proved she is still having fun with her kids and husband despite the trying times. Jessa is good about keeping fans updated, so when there is news, she will let followers know.

Counting On is currently on hiatus and is expected to return to TLC later this year.