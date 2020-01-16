Jessa Duggar continues to build her brand and make YouTube videos

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jessa Duggar is working on building her brand while using social media as a tool. She has her own YouTube channel, and in the last month or so, the Counting On star has been uploading content.

The most recent video from Jessa Duggar is about hospitality. She revealed that she and Ben Seewald had a goal last year to have more people visit their home and to be more hospitable overall.

In the YouTube video, Jessa Duggar talks about her preparation for the visit, ideas for topics of conversation, and what to serve. Of course, this is something where the reality star has some experience.

Growing up, Jessa and her family hosted numerous gatherings at the Duggar compound, and hospitality is something instilled in the children.

There is some speculation that Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are adding more content to the YouTube channel to receive more income.

It has been up for a few years, but in the beginning, the focus was more on God and finding a church, with Jeremy Vuolo making appearances in a few videos.

Some of the other uploads include topics like DIY canvas prints, haircuts for little ones, and even a tutorial on how to curl hair in 15 minutes. Jessa Duggar is marketing herself toward moms with little ones, which may be where she finds a good audience.

At the time of writing this, Jessa Duggar has almost 53,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel.

She has over two million followers on Instagram. If she uses both platforms and brings followers over to subscribe or even watch the videos, this could be very lucrative for the Counting On star.

Will the other Duggar daughters follow in the footsteps of Jessa Duggar and begin YouTube channels? Some of them already have one set up, but marketing them would bring things to a whole new level.