Jessa Duggar gushes over ‘easygoing’ Ivy Jane Seewald

Jessa Duggar is a busy mom of three kids. She welcomed her baby girl last May, and as her birthday approaches, she continues to share darling photos of Ivy Jane Seewald.

So many of the photos indicate that Ivy Jane is a happy baby. Jessa Duggar confirms that she is easygoing and happy.

Is Ivy Jane an easy baby?

On Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared a new video of her family. She had made chicken tikka marsala and was promoting her recipe.

Jessa shared a partial clip of the video, which then directed followers to continue to watch on YouTube.

When asked if Ivy Jane Seewald is an easy baby, Jessa Duggar confirmed she was. She responded to the fan and revealed that her little girl is happy and easygoing.

From the photos and videos shared, it was clear that Ivy Jane enjoys herself.

Ivy Jane Seewald was the first little girl born in what was an all-girl Duggar baby boom last year. Jessa Duggar gave birth to her in May, and in November, three more girl cousins were born.

Ivy won’t have to look far for her best girlfriends in the future.

Will Jessa Duggar have more kids?

Jessa Duggar will likely welcome more children with Ben Seewald.

The two have been open about their plans and what God wants for them. They have not committed to a number.

Recently, Jessa Duggar shared her birth stories with all of her children in a YouTube video. She talked about trying a hospital birth and possibly using an epidural as well.

Jessa would like to experience different things as, so far, she has only had home births with her children.

Having a daughter was different for Jessa Duggar. She and Ben Seewald already had two rambunctious boys, and then a little girl was given to them to cherish.

There have been plenty of photos of mom and daughter, sometimes even wearing matching outfits.

The number of kids Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will have is unknown.

She is open to more, and with their lifestyle and parenting similar to that of her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, she may be the one daughter who follows in their footsteps the most.

Counting On is currently on hiatus and is expected to return later this year to TLC.