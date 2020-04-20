Jessa Duggar releases video for Michelle Duggar: Is it damage control?

Jessa Duggar has made good on her promise. The Counting On star released a video tribute to her mom.

Just a few weeks ago, Jessa debuted a video tribute to her dad in which she shared fond memories she enjoyed with him while growing up.

Now, her mom Michelle has enjoyed the same treatment.

Jessa Duggar honors Michelle Duggar

In the tribute to her mom, Jessa — who regularly posts on social media — shared several memories of her time growing up. From Michelle’s soft-spoken demeanor to possessing the patience of a saint, Jessa confirmed that in real life her mom is exactly the same as the woman she portrays on television.

As Jessa began filming the special 45-minute tribute, her baby girl Ivy Jane kept appearing in front of the camera. As a result, the beginning of the video was a bit choppy with edits and funny moments between Jessa and Ivy Jane.

However, this unplanned interaction added to the production’s flair with the little girl’s mom talking about how she longs to have the patience her mother had when she raised her children.

One memory discussed during Jessa’s video was about their grocery store trips, with the Duggar daughter reminiscing about accompanying Michelle and being able to pick out a treat during their time out.

All of the children enjoyed taking turns doing this duty until their mom started becoming recognized for her time on television, making public outings more difficult. At one point, Jessa revealed that these one-stop missions could last nearly three hours.

Why is Jessa Duggar doing all of this for her parents?

Jessa Duggar’s decision to treat her parents to such an inventive showing of love must be inspired by something. But what is it?

Could she be doing damage control for the family? The Duggar family has been under scrutiny for years. From Josh Duggar’s scandals to all of the information we’ve learned since Derick Dillard started talking a few months ago, the spotlight shines bright on this reality TV family.

Because of that, Jessa Duggar may be digging deep to seek ways to show familial positivity. She may also be trying to find a way to earn extra points with Jim Bob Duggar. It wouldn’t be the first time the Duggar patriarch’s family have praised him.

Or, perhaps the Counting On star is simply reflecting on her life and documenting her memories. After all, Jessa has been working on building her brand as she uploads content and recipes to YouTube on a frequent basis.

Currently, Counting On is not in production due to the coronavirus pandemic. The family was reportedly filming prior to the shutdown, but now there is no indication for when production will resume.

In any respect, Jessa Duggar’s YouTube channel is a way for fans to get a current look at this famous family as COVID-19 finds its way toward resolution.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.