Jessa Duggar slammed for tutorial on cutting hair, followers call her out

Jessa Duggar has managed to ruffle feathers once again. She has been posting tutorials and recipes for weeks, but the most recent one has some followers up in arms.

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down so many places, including salons, Jessa Duggar shared a tutorial for cutting hair. While that may not seem like a big deal, some hairdressers aren’t happy with her.

Haircut tutorial slammed

YouTube has been a busy place for Jessa Duggar over the last several weeks. She is constantly uploading new content and sharing recipes with her followers. Jessa crossposts the links on social media and likely gets decent traffic for her efforts.

Some hairdressers aren’t thrilled though. Jessa Duggar shared a tutorial on how to cut your child’s hair. It is likely due to the shut down from the coronavirus pandemic. Jessa probably thought she would be helping people who are lost on how to make it work – but that backfired big time.

On Instagram, the comments were all over the place. Jessa Duggar was called out for not being properly licensed for a tutorial like this.

Cosmetology school isn’t cheap and a lesson like this could end badly for some people. The commenter called her out for not having taken classes and made it clear that she believed it was unethical.

Cutting hair is a Duggar tradition

Fans who have followed the family for years know that Jessa Duggar has cut hair for several years. She helped with it while living in the Duggar compound. Now, she is cutting hair for her little family, including both boys and her husband, Ben Seewald.

Counting On viewers shouldn’t be surprised by any of Jessa Duggar’s tips. She is one of the more resourceful Duggar children and has been since the beginning. Jessa does have a competitive spirit and would often battle with Jana Duggar when it came to decorating and other household duties.

What was supposed to be a helpful post that Jessa Duggar shared has turned into a battle session. She hasn’t responded to the criticism and some fans have had her back while the others call her irresponsible and other things. Jessa can’t win for losing when it comes to social media, but one thing is for sure, she didn’t do anything out of malice or with bad intentions.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.