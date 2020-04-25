Jessa Duggar jokes with fan who suggests ‘Ivy is easy to keep alive’

Jessa Duggar is one of the funnier Duggar children. She isn’t afraid to joke with fans, but if you offend her, she will clap back.

The Counting On star shared a post asking for advice on keeping plant clippings alive. One of the responses she got about keeping Ivy alive piqued her interest. Jessa responded appropriately, leaving room for a laugh among followers.

Laughter is the best medicine

Currently, Jessa Duggar is trying to propagate some plant clippings. She revealed she had attempted this a while back but things didn’t work out.

Jill Duggar gave her sister some clippings, which Jessa shared on Instagram. The two were able to see one another while practicing social distancing. This is a big deal because rumors have been circulating that Jill and her sisters weren’t as close following Derick Dillard speaking out about the family. It seems Jessa still loves her sister.

Asking for help from followers was also part of the post. Duggar revealed she wanted things to work this time. One commenter revealed that keeping Ivy alive was easy. Jessa responded, “Yes, she’s so low-maintenance and easy-going. Hard to believe she’ll be a year old next month! 😉”

What is Jessa up to during quarantine?

Propagating is something that is taking up some of Jessa Duggar’s time while in quarantine. She has been uploading content to YouTube and making sure her followers are up to date with what is going on in her life.

Next month, Ivy Jane Seewald will celebrate her first birthday. She is the first Duggar cousin who will celebrate the milestone who was a part of the 2019 baby boom. Ivy has four girl cousins all in the same age group with baby Grace Duggar being the last one born.

Keeping up with her children and cooking for the family has been the big thing Jessa has been doing while in quarantine. She has been outside with the kids, cutting everyone’s hair, and capturing sweet moments.

Despite some of the criticism Jessa Duggar has received, she remains in good spirits. Clapping back and responding to fans is something she is more known for than her other siblings. While this particular comment wasn’t negative, the time she took to respond was funny.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.