Jessa Duggar shares Ivy Jane brushing her teeth and Counting On fans love it

Jessa Duggar shared another adorable video of Ivy Jane Seewald. This time, she was helping dad, Ben Seewald, brush his teeth.

Ivy Jane Seewald is quickly becoming the star of the family. Her big blue eyes and sweet demeanor draw fans in every time. As she inches closer to her first birthday, Jessa is gushing over her first baby girl.

Counting On fans gush over new Ivy Jane video

Earlier today, Jessa posted a video of Ben Seewald holding Ivy Jane while he was brushing his teeth. She was enthralled with the toothbrush, clearly wanting to have a shot at doing her own.

Several Counting On fans gushed in the comments about how adorable Ivy is. One commenter mentioned how much she looks like Jessa Duggar. Another spoke about how the baby girl reminds her of a “glow worm” – but in the most loving manner.

In just a few weeks, Ivy Jane will be celebrating her first birthday. Jessa’s daughter was the firstborn from the Duggar baby boom that took over 2019. She made her entrance a little earlier than anticipated and ended up sharing a birthday with Grandma Mary Duggar.

Little Ivy Jane Seewald is a show stopper

This isn’t the first video that has given Counting On fans reason to gush. Jessa Duggar has shared numerous videos and photos that have brought smiles to followers. From pictures of Ivy with her brothers to a photobomb in one of Jessa’s recipe photos, there are smiles abound when it comes to the littlest Seewald.

It will be bittersweet as Ivy turns one. She made her entrance a bit early, catching her mom and dad off-guard. Jessa and Ben had planned to have her in a hospital, even consulting Jinger Duggar about what to anticipate and pack. Unfortunately, she went into labor and had her at the family home on the couch.

A lot has happened over the last year. Ivy Jane will have so many cousins her age to play with. Four other Duggar cousins were born within a year of her. Lauren Swanson, Kendra Caldwell, and Anna Duggar all welcomed little girls in November 2019 and Abbie Grace Burnett welcomed a baby girl in January 2020.

May is going to be a big month for Ivy Jane Seewald. She started it off on a high note, and now, everyone is gushing over how cute the soon-to-be toddler is.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.