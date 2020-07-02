Will Anna Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar appear on Counting On? Here’s what we know

Counting On is gearing up for a new season and viewers are wondering whether Anna Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar will be a part of the show.

There has been a lot of speculation about the two women leading up to the new season. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth were not included in the promo.

Anna spoke out about Maryella’s birth not being included in Counting On despite her inclusion in the maternity photoshoot for all of the Duggar women pregnant in 2019.

Will Anna Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar be on Counting On?

Currently, the first half of the two-hour Counting On premiere is available on TLC Go and on-demand. It focuses on the Duggars in quarantine, and both women are a part of the show.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth took part in the family game night via video chat. Anna Duggar was also a part of that as well. Both women appeared to be having fun with the family, but Austin was allowed to appear on camera and it was clear that Josh Duggar was edited out or asked to leave for the time that Anna was shown.

As far as the actual season goes, it is likely both women will make appearances. Joy-Anna is currently expecting her second child. Anna has been seen on the show on occasion, but nothing like she used to be. With having to edit out Josh, it makes things complicated.

What have Joy-Anna and Anna Duggar been up to?

Anna Duggar has been busy raising her six children and sharing their life with fans on social media. Maryella was born last November amid the 2019 Duggar baby boom. From her children’s activities to their birthday celebrations, Anna is good about keeping fans up to date.

As for Joy-Anna Duggar, she is due with her second child next month. She experienced a devastating loss last summer when her baby girl was born at just 20-weeks gestation after finding out she had no heartbeat during an ultrasound. It has been a tough year for Joy-Anna and Austin, but they have kept pushing forward.

Both women will be a part of the new season, though the amount of airtime each will receive hasn’t been disclosed. Joy-Anna Duggar appeared a lot on the quarantine special, but Anna didn’t as much. She and the kids were shown briefly and near the end, you could hear the younger Duggar siblings asking to see Maryella.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.