Is Anna Duggar pregnant? Here’s why she might be

Did Anna Duggar just hint that there is a seventh baby one the way? It would seem so if her birthday Instagram means what Counting On fans think it does.

There has been some speculation that Anna Duggar may be pregnant again. Maryella just celebrated hitting her seven-month milestone. Typically her children are roughly two years apart, and if she is pregnant again, the babies would be 16 or 17 months or so apart this time around.

Why do Counting On fans suspect Anna Duggar is pregnant again?

The first photo of Anna Duggar was one of her, Josh, and Maryella. She was holding her baby girl up while her husband was standing behind them adoringly. It would seem that this could be mistaken for an announcement if one wanted to stretch it a bit.

Typically, Anna and Josh creatively announce a new baby. The message is always clear, though. This photo appears to just be something they had taken and wanted to share with the world.

Counting On fans are still divided over whether Anna Duggar should have stayed with Josh at all. Her posts are often filled with critics, but some people praise her faith amid the storm. She remained by her husband’s side despite his infidelity and indiscretions.

What has Anna Duggar been doing lately?

Since Maryella’s arrival, Anna Duggar has been sharing what the family has been up to. She confirmed that her daughter’s birth will not be a part of the upcoming season of Counting On despite her being included in the pregnant Duggar women photoshoot and other scenes last season.

From special outings to how grown-up her children look, Anna continues to update fans on social media. Many viewers have followed the Duggars since their inception into reality television, which included the start of Josh and Anna’s courtship and marriage.

A lot has changed, but Anna Duggar remains faithful in her marriage and raising her kids similarly to what Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar did. Recently, she was compared to her mother-in-law, with one fan even quipping, she will probably have “20 little Duggars” like her. Interestingly enough, the former reality star revealed that it was impossible due to her age, but she didn’t rule out more kids.

While the photo on Instagram could have been a pregnancy hint, it likely was just a sweet photo Anna wanted to share of the moment that was captured.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.