Anna Duggar isn’t one to respond to critics, but this time, she did just that. After sharing photos from her birthday with a caption about how it was spent, one follower made a remark that struck a chord.

Counting On fans have long assumed that Anna Duggar may be the most like Michelle Duggar. She was the first daughter-in-law married into the family and was pregnant rather quickly after tying the knot.

Anna and Josh Duggar have been married for almost 12 years and currently share six kids.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Will Anna Duggar be the next Michelle Duggar?

On Instagram, one follower commented that Anna Duggar will follow in the footsteps of Josh’s mom with “20 little Duggars.” The comment garnered just a few likes, but it also caught the attention of the former reality star.

Clapping back isn’t Anna’s thing. She typically ignores the unkind comments (and there are many!) and moves on with her life. This time, though, she responded in a kind manner but made sure to get that snarky undertone in there.

In response to the commenter, Anna Duggar said, “Well, since my babies tend to be 2+ years apart, that would put me having babies in my 60’s. I don’t think that will happen. I’m loving the 6 littles God has given us! Each day is full of laughter, love, laundry and a few random surprises 🤣♥️🧺🐸”

She may not have 20 little ones running around, but stopping at six doesn’t seem likely either.

Read More When will Counting On return to TLC in 2020?

Their newest little girl was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom that added several more Duggar granddaughters to the growing family. Since Anna typically has babies two years apart, the next addition will likely be added sometime in the fall or winter of 2021.

How did Anna Duggar spend her birthday?

It looks like Anna Duggar spent her special day with family and friends. She shared a photo of herself and some of her sisters-in-law at a restaurant. Jessa Duggar had shared a photo of Anna and Jana Duggar looking at plants on her page, which prompted outrage.

There was a discussion about Josh Duggar and how they had a date night too. This came after she neglected to shout him out on Father’s Day. It raised some suspicion that things may be strained between the two, but that appears to be squashed following her recent post.

As Counting On fans wait to see what happens with Anna Duggar in relation to her mother-in-law Michelle and their number of children, social media is the perfect way to get updates.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.