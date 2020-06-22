Anna Duggar snubs Josh Duggar on Father’s Day — Is there trouble in paradise?

Anna Duggar was eerily quiet over the weekend, not turning up on Instagram for a Father’s Day tribute. She didn’t praise her husband, father-in-law, or her dad.

While it appears that Father’s Day festivities happened at the Duggar compound, several of the daughters and daughters-in-law took to social media to shout out the men in their lives. Even Jill Duggar got in a quick post before the day was over.

Is there trouble in paradise for Anna and Josh Duggar?

Things haven’t always been easy for Anna Duggar when it comes to Josh. In 2015, things took a downward spiral after he suffered back-to-back scandals and plenty of public humiliation. Not only was it revealed that he inappropriately touched his sisters and another young girl, but he also was part of an extramarital affair site, Ashley Madison.

Josh Duggar was sent to rehab in Rockford, Illinois while Anna remained with the family raising the kids she shared with the eldest Duggar child. There were plenty of opinions about what she should do about her marriage and whether she should stay or go. Ultimately, she decided to remain married to Josh and the two have welcomed two more children since then.

Back in March, Anna Duggar was proud to shout out Josh Duggar for his birthday. She praised him and shared photos of their family. The silence on Father’s Day is worrisome. Are the two dealing with trouble in paradise? Since the post in March, there haven’t been any photos of Josh on her account, which is peculiar as well.

What has Anna Duggar been up to?

For the most part, Anna Duggar has been keeping fans updated on her life and her children on Instagram. She is not part of Counting On, though she is allowed to appear as long as Josh is not seen or a part of the event.

Back in November, Anna welcomed her sixth child with Josh. They named their baby girl Maryella as a nod to Grandma Mary Duggar. The birth will not be shown on Counting On despite the little girl being a part of the massive 2019 Duggar baby boom.

Moving forward, Anna will likely continue to update followers on social media. Her silence on Father’s Day is suspicious, especially after all of the work she has done to show the world that Josh Duggar is a changed man and a loving and devoted husband and father.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.