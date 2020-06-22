Jill Duggar seemingly shades Jim Bob Duggar on Father’s Day, posts tribute at the last minute

Jill Duggar appears to have shaded Jim Bob Duggar on Father’s Day, an unsurprising development in the feud between her husband, Derick Dillard, and her dad.

It has been a rough few months for the former Counting On star when it comes to family drama. Derick has made some interesting claims and revealed details about the couple’s relationship with the Duggars, leaving some fans to wonder whether the relationship is salvageable.

Jill shares a questionable post on her Instagram story

On Father’s Day, several of the Duggar children took to social media to praise Jim Bob Duggar. Jessa reshared a YouTube video about her dad, Jana shared several photos, and John-David Duggar and his wife Abbie Grace Burnett shared a tribute post.

Jill Duggar didn’t acknowledge Jim Bob until the very last minute. To be fair, she didn’t share anything about Derick Dillard until the end of the day either. However, the post that Jill did end up sharing on her Instagram story raised some eyebrows.

The post was about how Father’s Day can be difficult for some, including those with abusive dads, absent or incarcerated fathers, dads who passed away, and more. Given that Jill and Derick have been publicly feuding with Jim Bob, many fans took the post as a dig at the Duggar patriarch.

Finally, at the end of the day, Jill Duggar took to Instagram and shared a post about the dads in her life. She mentioned Derick, her father-in-law, and her dad. While the post wasn’t overly sentimental, it was enough for Jill to say she acknowledged her Jim Bob without adding fuel to the fire.

What is happening between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar?

In recent months, Derick Dillard has opened up about the relationship he and Jill have with Jim Bob Duggar.

Speculation about a rift had been going around for quite a while following Jill and Derick’s exit from Counting On. At the end of last year, the former reality star opened up about needing permission to be at the Duggar compound, the lack of compensation for appearing on the show, and more.

Since then, Derick has spoken out about the difficulty of remaining in contact with Jill’s siblings. The unmarried siblings all hang out at the main house, and the older siblings aren’t allowed to be there without prior arrangements being made.

It’s rumored that Derick is working on a book, and his in-laws may not approve- Jim Bob has allegedly already discussed the book with his lawyers.

Whether intentional or not, Jill Duggar has raised some eyebrows with the post on her Instagram story. She snubbed Michelle Duggar on Mother’s Day, so a late Father’s Day shoutout sends a pretty clear message about where she stands.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.