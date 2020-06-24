Counting On fans slam Anna and Jana Duggar for not wearing face masks, Jessa Duggar shares photo

Jessa Duggar shared a photo of Jana and Anna Duggar at what appears to be a nursery, and some commenters aren’t happy they weren’t wearing masks.

The Counting On women were shopping for plants, but the real focus is on the lack of protection on their faces.

As the country is in the middle of a pandemic, face masks have been a hot debate. It has been several weeks since everything changed, and the Duggar women appear not to be overly cautious when it comes to wearing a mask.

No face masks on in public

On Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared a photo of Jana and Anna Duggar looking at plants together. They were also joined by Maryella, who is almost seven months old. She is too little to have a mask on, but the adults aren’t.

The post was also a birthday shoutout to Anna. She is the first woman to marry into the family, and also one of the in-laws who spend the most time with the Duggars.

Jessa and Jana have a special bond with their sister-in-law, which was highlighted with the photo.

One commenter questioned where their masks were on the post. Duggar fans jumped on her, but the question was valid.

Jessa Duggar is the queen of clapbacks and she typically responds with some snark, but this time, she didn’t even reply.

Do the Duggars wear masks?

While it is unclear what they do while in public regularly, the Duggar women did not wear masks in the photo. The family made masks at some point, though.

Some footage of what they were making made it into the Counting On trailer for the new season. There was even a scene that showed one of the daughters wearing one.

Their stance on masks remains unknown but they attended church during the pandemic, which raised eyebrows. Whether you should or shouldn’t wear masks in public is a great debate. Many places require they be used, while others are more relaxed.

As viewers gear up for a new season of Counting On, the Duggars will be under a microscope. Jessa Duggar shared a sweet photo, and it turned into a debate about wearing masks. To be fair, she wasn’t in the photo, so if she had a mask on, no one would be any wiser.

Counting On returns, Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.