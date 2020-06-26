Joy-Anna Duggar remembers learning Annabell no longer had a heartbeat one year later

Joy-Anna Duggar is remembering the loss of her daughter, Annabell Elise. It has been a year since she found out that her little girl no longer had a heartbeat in the womb.

When Joy-Anna announced the news last year, Counting On fans were stunned. She had been one of several Duggar women who were pregnant at the same time. Joy-Anna was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom and set to give birth in November 2019.

Remembering the day it happened

Today it has been one year since Joy-Anna Duggar found out that she wouldn’t be delivering a healthy baby girl in the fall. She went in for her 20-week ultrasound and came out with the most devastating heartbreak.

She waited to share the news on social media. It was a week until Joy-Anna shared the news that she had lost her baby girl. Not only was Annabell Elise not going to be born living, but she also had to deliver a baby that she would never get to experience life with.

Thankfully, Carlin Bates was able to be by her best friend’s side. She did Joy-Anna’s hair and make up for photos with her little girl. Carlin showed up at a crucial time – a time neither of the women will forget.

What has happened for Joy-Anna Duggar in the last year?

A lot has changed for Joy-Anna Duggar. She and Austin Forsyth moved into a home she bought from her parents. That was a big move and put her right next door to cousin Amy Duggar King.

Earlier this year, Joy-Anna announced that she and Austin were expecting another baby. She did the big reveal on YouTube, not waiting for a new season of Counting On. It was also then that Joy-Anna revealed that she was expecting a girl this time around.

Things are going well for Joy-Anna Duggar during this pregnancy. She is carrying a healthy baby girl who will make her debut in August. This baby girl will be the second granddaughter born in 2020, but the first to not be a part of the Duggar baby boom.

A new season of Counting On is coming in just a little over a week, but it doesn’t appear that Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth will be a huge part of it. They were not included in the promo photo, and the trailer didn’t focus on them or her pregnancy at all. It was strange and it has some viewers wondering if they are branching out on their own.

As the next few weeks fly by, Joy-Anna Duggar will get to meet her new baby girl. She still mourns the loss of Annabell Elise, but it no longer consumes her.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.