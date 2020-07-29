Kendra Caldwell’s absence at Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower has fans concerned

Kendra Caldwell hasn’t been seen lately and that has concerned some Counting On fans. She was not present in the photos shared from Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower or photos from Jim Bob Duggar’s 55th birthday celebration.

A quick look at her joint Instagram with Joseph Duggar and her parents’ account didn’t turn up any recent photos of her. The last photo of Kendra was shared back in June when she and her husband went on a double date with her mom and dad.

Is Kendra Caldwell okay?

On the post with the Instagram photos from Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower, one concerned fan spoke up and asked if Kendra Caldwell was okay. The Duggar account responded that she was doing great but no explanation of why she was absent from the event or not in the photos.

A while later, another comment popped up. The Counting On fan wanted to know more information about where Kendra has been. They continued that it was suspicious. Why hasn’t anyone mentioned the daughter-in-law and why isn’t she a part of the celebration?

Joy-Anna and Joseph Duggar are close. He proposed to Kendra Caldwell at Joy-Anna’s wedding. There has been a lot of love shared between the brother and sister duo, so the absence at the baby shower has long-time viewers scratching their heads.

Is Kendra Caldwell pregnant?

Suspicions are heightened that the young Duggar wife may be expecting her third child. Kendra Caldwell got pregnant right away following her wedding to Joseph Duggar. Their oldest child, Garrett, celebrated his second birthday in June.

Last November, Kendra welcomed her second child with Joseph. Addison was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom and shares a birthday month with her cousins Bella and Maryella Duggar. Next week on Counting On, Kendra’s labor and birth will be a part of the new episode.

Given how close in age Garrett and Addison are, it is possible that Kendra Caldwell could be expecting her third child. If she is showing and they are waiting to reveal, her absence would make sense.

Currently, Joy-Anna Duggar is getting ready to give birth to her second child in August. Jinger Duggar revealed she and Jeremy Vuolo were expecting their second child in November. Kendra could be added to the group of expecting Duggar women. If she is, this would be the second time she is pregnant alongside Jinger.

