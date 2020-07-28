Counting On: Who was and wasn’t at Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower?

The Duggar family shared photos of Joy-Anna Duggar’s recent baby shower – a celebration of the upcoming arrival of grandchild number 18 for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Earlier this year, Joy-Anna revealed she was expecting once again. She suffered a devastating loss last summer when her daughter was born at just 20-weeks gestation. Now, she is just four weeks away from delivering her next little girl.

Who was in attendance for Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower

Surprisingly, Jill Duggar was there for her sister’s baby shower. There were photos of the sisters together even before the family released them on social media. Despite reports of a rift between Jill and her family, it appears there is still love among the sisters.

Jinger Duggar wasn’t in town for the baby shower. She is currently expecting after experiencing a miscarriage last fall. It isn’t shocking that she wouldn’t travel due to the state of the country and the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the other sisters were in attendance along with some of the sisters-in-law. Photos of Lauren Swanson helping to hang decorations were included in the ones released on the Duggar family account. Kendra Caldwell and Abbie Grace Burnett appeared to be missing.

Carlin Bates was also a part of the celebration. She has been a huge support for Joy-Anna Duggar and came into town when she lost her first baby girl last year. The two have been best friends for years and appear to be sticking to the promise to be there for one another in every way possible.

When is Joy-Anna Duggar due?

In just a few weeks, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will welcome their little girl. She announced her pregnancy earlier this year on YouTube. Counting On viewers had speculated for weeks that she would be welcoming a new little one, and before the show debuted, Joy-Anna decided to take control of her narrative.

Austin and Joy-Anna are no longer filming Counting On. Derick Dillard confirmed that once the season began airing. They have chosen to appear in various episodes and for filming on occasion, but it looks like most of their stuff is being posted on YouTube.

As the next couple of weeks fly by, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will be preparing to expand their family. Adding another baby is a blessing they have been waiting to welcome for several months now.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.