Jill Duggar flaunts tight swimwear, Counting On fans gush over her

Jill Duggar has been stepping out of her comfort zone when it comes to clothing. Now, she is sharing her swimsuit choices on Instagram and followers are gushing over how “cute” she looks.

Modesty is still important to the former reality star, as seen in her choice of swimwear. While some of the options showed a lot of skin, it was the tight-fit and numerous photos that got the attention.

Swimwear partnership for Jill Duggar

As she works on becoming an Instagram influencer, Jill Duggar has shared various things on her account. With the number of followers she has, it has helped to bring partnerships and snag her some sweet deals on things she would normally buy.

The photos show various combinations of swimwear that can be purchased and that are still modest. Three outfits were showcased, all of varying styles. One skirt, one pair of shorts, and even pants were shown to followers who could potentially purchase from the company.

Several Counting On fans gushed over how “gorgeous” Jill Duggar looked. She received plenty of “cute” comments as well. Seeing the former Counting On star share so much skin is definitely not normal. There has been style upgrade, but most of the clothing she wears still covers up the majority of her body.

Breaking free for Jill Duggar

Over the last several months, Jill Duggar has been moving away from her famous family. Derick Dillard began airing some secrets at the end of 2019, and since then, more and more information has been revealed.

Most recently, Jill and Derick hung out with Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon King, for a double date at the cousin’s restaurant. It was ironically on the same day that Jim Bob Duggar and the rest of the family celebrated his 55th birthday.

With all of the strides Jill Duggar has taken to regain her life, it isn’t shocking to see her post swimwear on social media. It is unlikely that any of the other Duggar siblings would share what they wear while in the pool. Most of them were never taught to swim or spent any time around water as was revealed in the most recent episode of Counting On.

Another partnership under the belt for Jill as she continues to move forward with her desire to be an influencer. Followers appear to enjoy seeing what she is wearing and her fashion evolution over the years.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.