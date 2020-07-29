Jeremy Vuolo arrested: What did the Counting On husband do in his past?

Jeremy Vuolo is the most worldly Duggar husband. His bad-boy past has been talked about but there hasn’t been too much emphasis on what he did.

Next week on Counting On, viewers will get to hear some of what happened in Jeremy’s past. Jinger Duggar’s husband has altered his life since the days of being a young kid, and that is part of what will be discussed.

What did Jeremy Vuolo do to get arrested?

After a night of drinking and partying, Jeremy Vuolo found himself in a mess. He was arrested on January 16, 2008.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

According to Radar Online, he was arrested for harassment against a police officer. They obtained the police report and it alleges that Jeremy’s blood alcohol count was listed at .13 percent. It was also noted that he grabbed the officer for no reason and with some force.

Before the actual arrest, Jeremy Vuolo was asked to calm down several times and reportedly neglected to do so. He was then arrested and taken to the police station. He was ordered to pay a fine, including a surcharge.

What has Jeremy Vuolo been up to since the incident?

Things have changed a lot for Jeremy Vuolo. Marrying Jinger Duggar in November 2016 changed his life. He was introduced to his wife by her sister Jessa Duggar and brother-in-law, Ben Seewald.

The two have grown a lot together. They welcomed their first child in July 2017 and are currently expecting their second daughter in November 2020.

If there was one Duggar daughter who would fall for the bad-boy type, it was always going to be Jinger Duggar. She has grown since marrying Jeremy and the two are enjoying their life on the west coast.

A lot has changed for Jeremy Vuolo since his college partying days. He has found a renewed faith in the lord and is working to pastor a church. His faith has been something that Jinger has talked about a lot. The two of them have a unique testimony and continue to share it with people they cross in life.

It has been 12 years since Jeremy Vuolo found himself in trouble with the law. He has a bad-boy past and will be discussing that next week on the new episode of Counting On. It isn’t news to viewers who have been following the famous family, but it is something that hasn’t been discussed at length.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.