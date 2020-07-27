Counting On: Jeremy Vuolo reveals which Duggar he wouldn’t quarantine with

Duggars in quarantine have rocked Counting On fans in all-new ways. Viewers got to watch a special self-shot episode that showed what some of the family members have been up to while during a pandemic.

Us Weekly is doing quarantine confessions with some of the Duggars. They are answering questions and some of the answers will shock long-time Duggar fans and viewers.

Who does Jeremy Vuolo not want to quarantine with?

Jeremy Vuolo recently revealed which Duggar he didn’t want to quarantine with and it was a shocker. He picked John-David Duggar as the family member he would not want to quarantine with.

Jeremy smoothed it over by saying he chose his brother-in-law because he is a brain and is incredibly busy. Jinger’s husband went on to explain that next to him, he would feel lazy and less than intelligent.

Some of the other Duggars also answered the question, but none of their answers were as entertaining or interesting as his.

Jinger mentioned some of the little ones who ask plenty of questions but didn’t single anyone out specifically. Michelle Duggar chimed in and said the dogs as to not call anyone out or allude to the fact that she has people within the family that she isn’t fond of.

What are the Duggars watching?

Counting On fans who have been following Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo on social media know they have been watching British shows. The Crown and The English Game are two she has specifically mentioned on Instagram Live and in comments.

The Seewalds have introduced their kids to The Crocodile Hunter while in quarantine, and both boys are reportedly big fans. That is something different for the kids and has kept them interested in animals.

Jana Duggar has been busy watching renovation shows. Tiny Houses is the one she mentioned in the quarantine confessions.

Counting On viewers have thought for years that Jana needed her own show. Her renovations of rooms in the house and for other people have been featured on Counting On and the previous show, 19 Kids and Counting.

As the new season of Counting On continues to air, viewers are getting a look at what happened last fall and what is currently happening with the Duggar family all at once. Their season was interrupted due to the coronavirus, but that have shared self-shot footage and are answering quarantine questions as well.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.