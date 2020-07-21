Josie Duggar refers to Duggar style as ‘ugly’ in Counting On confessional

The Duggar style hasn’t evolved over the years. It remains the same with the younger generation as it was with the older siblings.

Last week, Counting On producers asked several of the family members what they would call their style, and Josie Duggar wins for the most honest answer.

What did Josie Duggar say her style was?

In the confessional, Josie Duggar called her style “ugly.” This is, of course, subjective. The family has always been big on thrifting and hasn’t bought much new when it comes to clothing.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Over the years, Jinger Duggar and some of her sisters have come into their own styles. While not all of them are wearing pants and shorts like the California-based sister, there are more updated wardrobes on older children.

Josie Duggar is the last Duggar child. She is 10 and still learning about style. It was clear that she isn’t fond of what she wears, but Jordyn Duggar and Mackynzie Duggar both dress similarly.

They often coordinate their clothing and there have been a few photos over the last year or so that have featured the three little girls all dolled up. Josie may not love the clothing she has, but in a few years, she’ll be able to have more freedom when choosing what to wear.

Read More Michelle Duggar shares sweet birthday message for Jill Duggar despite Mother’s Day snub

Fashion-forward Duggars

Several of Josie Duggar’s older sisters are navigating their way into the fashion world. Jinger was the first to break away from the strict dress code she grew up with after marrying Jeremy Vuolo. Since then, she has worn pants, sleeveless shirts, and on the most recent episode of Counting On, she paid $300 for a blazer.

Jill Duggar is also branching out. It took her longer to find her footing, but she is ready now. She has been shopping at Amy Duggar King’s store and flaunting the cute purchases on Instagram.

Jana and Jessa Duggar haven’t upgraded too much. They still enjoy the flowing skirts, but they have added more color and patterns to their looks. Jana even admitted she hated paying full price for clothing, but she did try on some outfits with Jinger. It was out of her comfort zone, but Counting On fans saw the eldest Duggar daughter looking more dressed up.

While Josie Duggar may think her style is ugly now, she has a lot of time to change things up and develop a look she loves.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.