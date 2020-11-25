Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo welcome baby number two — Here’s what we know

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have welcomed their baby girl, Evangeline Jo Vuolo.

After a miscarriage last year around this time, the couple is celebrating their rainbow baby.

Counting On viewers have been on baby watch for over a week, and now they can rejoice with the family.

Baby Vuolo details

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo both shared photos of their baby girl, Evangeline Jo Vuolo on Instagram.

They chose the name because Evangeline means good news and Jo is after Jeremy’s middle name, Joseph.

Little Evangeline was born late Sunday night, November 22, at 11:26 P.M. Jinger Duggar had a hospital birth with this little one as she had done with Felicity as well. We had speculated that Jinger was in labor that day as some of the Duggar family members had been in California.

She weighed in at seven pounds and was 20 inches long. Born just three days after her original due date of November 19, Evangeline and mom are doing well.

The earlier photos prove that Felicity has a little twin in Evangeline. The two look a lot alike, something that was noticeable in the photos shared by Jinger and Jeremy shared.

What’s next for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

As the couple soaks up the first few weeks of bringing home a new baby, Jinger and Jeremy will also get to enjoy the holiday season as parents of two little ones.

There has yet to be an official announcement about Counting On returning, but it appears that it is planned.

It is likely they have filmed some scenes ahead of the birth and will keep viewers updated as they adjust to their new routine.

Viewers will be keeping their eye on social media for updated photos of Evangeline Jo as she continues to grow in the weeks and months ahead.

The next few weeks will be an adjustment going from a toddler to a toddler and newborn at home. It has been a while since the couple has had to use bottles and wake up at all hours of the night.

With two little ones two and under, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will have to get a new routine going and relearn the ropes of infant life.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.