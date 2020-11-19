Did Jinger Duggar have her baby? Here’s what we know

Jinger Duggar is officially due with baby Vuolo today.

Counting On viewers have been on baby watch for over a week now.

As of writing this, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have not announced the arrival of their daughter, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had her yet.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Did Jinger Duggar have her second baby?

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar hasn’t posted anything new since Monday. It was a photo of her wearing the infamous $300 blazer that was featured on Counting On last season.

Prior to that, Jinger shared a photo of herself getting some pampering done by having a pedicure with a friend. She was slammed for being in a place like a salon ahead of her due date, but her mask was on.

Both yesterday and today she added things to her Instagram stories, but nothing of interest where baby watch followers are concerned. In fact, today’s story was a paid ad for a treadmill. She was heavily pregnant in the footage, which may have even been filmed today.

What have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo been up to?

Following the conclusion of the Counting On season, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been working on their podcast. They have been releasing new episodes and have been intentionally spending time together as a family of three.

Last season was emotional for the couple. They had filmed a pregnancy announcement around this time last fall and shortly after, Jinger had a miscarriage. It all happened fast and likely contributed to the rough time she had at the end of last year.

They announced they were expecting again earlier this year and revealed the miscarriage ahead of it airing on the show. Jinger Duggar joined several family members who had also experienced loss and reached out to Joy-Anna Duggar who had lost a baby just six months prior.

Now, the couple is looking forward to welcoming another daughter into the fold. They have not yet revealed what they plan to name their baby girl and Counting On fans have been speculating about what they think it will be.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that Jinger Duggar has had her baby. Based on the Instagram story with the treadmill, it looks like it may be a few days before she welcomes baby Vuolo into the world.

The baby watch will continue as followers grow anxious to learn all about the new addition to the Vuolo family.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.