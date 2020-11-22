Is Jinger Duggar in labor? Here’s why Counting On fans think she might be

Jinger Duggar was due with baby number two last week. Counting On fans have been feverishly watching and waiting for an update about the arrival of baby Vuolo.

While there have been no updates about Jinger and if she is in labor yet, there have been some clues that the time is getting close.

Jana and her brothers are taking a flight

On Instagram, Jana Duggar shared two photos and a video of herself along with twin brothers, Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar inside the plane. She mentioned it was a nice day for a flight and some fans were wondering if that meant that they were headed to California.

With Thanksgiving travel happening this week, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that Jana and her brothers were flying to Los Angeles on their own. It is a safer option, especially with COVID on the rise again.

As of today, Jinger is three days past her due date. Having Jana around to help with things while she adjusts to having two little ones would be good. The two are close, and having her there as support is something that makes sense.

Jordyn Duggar appears with Jeremy Vuolo

Earlier today on Instagram, Jordyn Duggar appeared with Jeremy Vuolo. He shared the photo of the two together, leading to speculation she was in town for the birth of her niece as well.

There was no specification if the photo was new or old, but if it is new, it proves that more family is in town. In fact, Anna Duggar shared a photo of a “girls day” she had with some of her sisters-in-law and Jordyn wasn’t in the picture.

If Jordyn is there, she isn’t alone. There is some speculation Michelle Duggar may also be in town for the birth of baby Vuolo and to help take care of Felicity while Jinger and Jeremy adjust to life as a family of four.

Jeremy’s parents are also in California and have been for a little while. He has shared videos of himself with his dad, and most recently, his mom appeared on his Instagram stories.

It looks like everyone is preparing for the birth of baby girl Vuolo any day now. With the clues that the family is heading to or already in California, the announcement of the birth may be coming sooner than anyone thinks.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.