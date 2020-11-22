Anna Duggar spends time with sisters-in-law at boutique show for ‘girls day’

Anna Duggar and some of the other Duggar family members spent some time at a boutique show.

The former reality star took to her Instagram and shared a group photo of herself and several of her sisters-in-law standing in front of the sign that read, Boutique Show.

Although the photo was taken from a distance, it appeared that Anna was there along with Jana, Josie, Abbie, and her daughter, Mackynzie.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

The Duggars and COVID

While the latest season of Counting On was self-shot for several scenes at the end, and it looked like the Duggars were practicing social distancing guidelines, it seems they have not kept it up.

Earlier this spring, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar were called out for seeing her parents amid the pandemic.

And it didn’t stop there. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar spent time in Texas recently with the Spivey family at Family Alert Camp.

Several of the younger Duggars did spend time making masks on the show and delivering them to the various family households.

Currently, with a surge in COVID cases across the U.S., some of the Duggars seem unaffected and are still living their lives normally.

However, in the photo shared by Anna Duggar on her Instagram stories, the women did appear to have masks with them. They were pulled down for the picture, but they had them on at least.

What has Anna Duggar been up to?

Most recently, Anna Duggar has been spending time getting her house ready. She and Josh Duggar must have the Christmas spirit because they decorated their home and put up their tree.

Their children all modeled clothing that was purchased while at the upscale children’s resale event that the family attends every year. Anna has been good about keeping followers updated on her children as they grow up and hit different milestones.

Last season, Anna Duggar and her children appeared on the show more frequently than in past seasons. She participated in some of the Duggar fun days, including going through a corn maze last fall. Maryella’s birth was not featured, but she was included in some filming for the holidays.

Later this week, Maryella will celebrate her first birthday. She was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom and is the last November baby to turn one. It is also Thanksgiving week, so Anna will likely have some creative way to share her celebration.

The Duggar girls spent some quality time together at the boutique show, and with the holidays coming up, they will likely stay busy in the weeks to come.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.