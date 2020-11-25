Grace Duggar is ‘too cute’ in new photo shared by Abbie Grace Burnett

Abbie Grace Burnett is once again bringing the cuteness factor to Instagram.

It is Grace Duggar’s first Thanksgiving, and in celebration of that, Abbie shared an adorable new photo of her baby girl on the social media platform.

In a Thanksgiving-themed outfit, the little one had Counting On fans gushing over how adorable she is. This isn’t new as Grace typically gets a very warm welcome when Abbie shares new photos of her.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Grace Duggar is ‘too cute’

The photo shared by Abbie Grace Burnett was captioned, “It’s not happy people who are thankful, it is thankful people who are happy.”

That’s exactly what Grace Duggar exudes in the photo shared by her mom. She is a happy baby, one of the happiest babies Counting On fans have seen in the family. Of course, they gush over her every time Abbie shares another new photo.

For a while, Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar weren’t sharing too many photos, so when they did, everyone flocked to comment on their baby girl.

Some of the comments on the Thanksgiving outfit photo said, “Too cute look at Gracie Grace.” Another read, “May God continue to bless you. Happy Thanksgiving.”

What have Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar been up to?

There haven’t been too many photos shared of things the couple has done together. They like to keep things low-key, only popping on to gush over each other or their little baby girl.

However, they were in attendance for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s engagement party. The couple and Grace Duggar showed up to support the young man who asked his girlfriend to be his wife.

Over the weekend, Abbie joined some of her sisters-in-law at a boutique show. Anna Duggar shared the photo to her Instagram stories, revealing they enjoyed a “girls day” out.

While Counting On has not yet been officially renewed, there is speculation that filming has begun again. Viewers last saw Abbie and John-David when the family hosted a drive-thru birthday parade for her. It was a sweet setup and one that appeared to mean a lot to her.

Both Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar were on the call when Justin Duggar announced he was courting Claire Spivey. They have appeared plenty on Counting On, and will likely continue to share their story with fans.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.