Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s engagement party — Here’s what we know

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s engagement didn’t come as a shock to anyone who had been following the couple on social media.

They announced their news just after Justin celebrated his 18th birthday. Now, they will be planning a wedding, though a timeline has not been hinted at.

Following the proposal, there was an engagement party. Members of both the Duggar and Spivey family were present.

Who attended Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s engagement party?

Photos from the engagement party were shared by Hilary Spivey, Claire Spivey’s mom. It wasn’t a small event, which isn’t shocking given that the Duggars spent time with the Spiveys at Family Alert Camp last month.

Aside from Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey, several members from both families were in attendance.

The Duggars who attended were John-David, Abbie Grace Burnett, Jana, Jason, James, Tyler, and obviously Jim Bob and Michelle. Also along for the party was Jana’s bestie, Laura DeMasie.

Hilary Spivey shared photos in three separate posts but many of them were repeats. It appears as though both families are happy about the upcoming nuptials and were certain that Claire would accept the proposal. The party was happening as Justin was popping the question.

Will Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey be on Counting On?

When the official announcement of the proposal broke, it was revealed that their relationship would play out on Counting On.

TLC has yet to officially confirm another season, though fans know it is likely in the works. Aside from Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s love story, there were also two more babies to be born with a third announcement coming from Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell shortly after her birthday earlier this year.

Viewers met the couple briefly when they announced their courtship on the season finale of Counting On. It was over a video conference with the Duggar family.

While it seems as if they are saying their courtship was short, there had been speculation that the two were seeing each other at the beginning of 2020. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how their relationship is explained and the timeline that is given.

As Justin and Claire move forward toward planning a wedding and building a family, they have several followers and fans cheering for them to succeed.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.