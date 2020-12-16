New Counting On season confirmed by Hilary Spivey, also reveals when Justin Duggar will wed Claire Spivey

Another season of Counting On is coming.

While it hasn’t been officially revealed by the network, Hilary Spivey confirmed that she and her family have already done some filming.

This means that the Counting On cameras are rolling and a new season could debut in early 2021.

Why did Hilary Spivey spill the beans?

Duggar fans and critics have taken to following Hilary Spivey, the mother of Justin Duggar’s fiancee, Claire Spivey.

There have been a lot of questions, with one of them being if they were planning to film with the Duggars.

“We’ve already done some filming. Should be cute!” Hilary Spivey replied to a fan on Instagram.

Since Counting On didn’t introduce the family last season, this pretty much confirms another one is in the works. Viewers briefly met Claire Spivey on the season finale when the two announced their courtship.

The couple got engaged following Justin Duggar turning 18, and both families (and some of the Duggar siblings) were present for an engagement party. This could have easily been filmed for the show.

When are Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey tying the knot?

In another comment section, a Duggar fan asked when Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar would be tying the knot.

Again, Hilary was all too happy to answer the question. She said, “it will be next year!”

While that doesn’t give much info, she did reveal the date would not be made public. The Duggars have done things both ways with some choosing to make their wedding date public while others have opted for a more private date.

It is speculated that the ceremony will be sooner rather than later. Some of the Duggars were spotted out Black Friday shopping, which also looked like suit shopping. If that was the case, the wedding is likely in January.

That would coincide with filming as well. While it is unclear how long the show will be filming or when they began, the last season was done over the holidays. Having another Duggar wedding to bank on is good as there hasn’t been one since 2018 when John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett tied the knot.

As more people search, the date may leak. That happened with Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s wedding when guests posted about it on Instagram and people caught wind. Currently, no one has uncovered anything about Justin and Claire, but it will be coming.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.