Duggar Christmas: Here’s how Jill Duggar’s son and Jeremy Vuolo made appearances

The Duggar family Christmas was still held despite the pandemic.

From the obnoxiously large Christmas tree in the middle of the home to “Uncle Eric” being Santa Claus, there was a more mainstream feel to their gathering this year.

While a few of the Duggar children weren’t present, a couple of them still made an appearance via video chat.

Which Duggar children were phoned into the Christmas gathering?

Even though Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard weren’t at the Duggar compound to open gifts, their family still took part in the gift exchange.

Her son, Israel was seen on video chat with the family while Jessa Duggar was filming the event. It wasn’t the same as being present, but it allowed some interaction between the cousins and siblings who may not see each other as frequently anymore.

Jeremy Vuolo was also caught on video chat while Jessa was filming. He was talking to Ben Seewald, which isn’t surprising as the two are still incredibly close. Jinger Duggar just welcomed her second child with Jeremy, which is likely why the couple didn’t fly home for Christmas.

Jessa Duggar’s video

It seems that Jessa Duggar is the resident videographer when it comes to Duggar events.

She has captured many moments over the last year and uploaded videos from events to her YouTube channel.

The fall event drew a lot of attention when she teased her brother, Jedidiah Duggar about painting a pumpkin for his sweetheart, prompting speculation he may be courting.

This time, though, it was all about the Christmas gifts and the food that was served for the gathering.

Many of the Duggar siblings were featured, including John-David and Abbie Grace Burnett. Counting On fans speculated that she may be expecting again after a few photos surfaced where she appeared to be hiding her midsection.

Santa Claus as a part of the big group photo also drew attention. Typically, their celebrations are all about the birth of Jesus as they are extremely religious. This year, though, it looks like they went for a more mainstream feel.

Ivy Jane was the star of her mom’s video with Spurgeon and Henry also making several appearances.

Josh Duggar was also shown, which isn’t typical. Most of the time he is only visible when Anna Duggar shares photos of him on her social media account.

Despite not all of the siblings being in attendance, it was nice for them to have been included in the video, even if it was over video chat.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.