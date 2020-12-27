Is Abbie Grace Burnett pregnant? Here’s why Counting On fans think she is

Abbie Grace Burnett is the latest Duggar woman to be the target of pregnancy rumors.

She was a part of the big Duggar Christmas, and in both of the photos she is in, it looks like she may be trying to cover up a baby bump.

Could Abbie and John-David Duggar be the next couple to announce they are expecting another little one?

Get our Duggar newsletter!

So far, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are the only couple who have confirmed a baby is on the way in 2021. In fact, February will mark the arrival of the 20th grandchild for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Why do Counting On fans think Abbie Grace Burnett may be expecting?

In Christmas photos shared by Jana Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett appears to be hiding a baby bump.

One photo was taken from above the living room and it features all of the Duggar children and grandchildren and even Santa Claus in the mix. Abbie is standing with John-David’s arms around her at her midsection.

Another photo where she is seen sitting in John-David’s lap in a recliner, her cardigan sweater is covering up her midsection as well.

Read More Joy-Anna Duggar sparks speculation she already gave birth after Instagram comment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Duggar (@janamduggar)

A commenter didn’t skip a beat and noticed the same, saying, “I think Abby [sic] is pregnant.”

Of course, another comment followed and attempted to debunk the speculation, stating, “I saw her in another post and she was stick thin. No belly at all. Pancake flat. I wish lol.”

Is Abbie Grace Burnett pregnant?

While it is possible she and John-David Duggar may be expanding their family, it is unlikely she is hiding a pregnancy.

Earlier in the week, there were photos shared from the Duggar girls’ Christmas party and the ugly sweater event, and neither one of those set-off alarm bells about a possible pregnancy for Abbie Grace Burnett.

Also, she was incredibly sick with extreme morning sickness with Grace Duggar. She was ill and even had a trip to the emergency room because she couldn’t keep anything down. That is how Jana figured out she was expecting.

In these photos, Abbie looks happy and healthy. It is likely that she isn’t pregnant, but that doesn’t mean that 2021 won’t bring a baby for the couple.

Right now, they are gearing up to celebrate Grace’s first birthday in just a few days. She rounds out the last of the 2019 Duggar baby boom.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.