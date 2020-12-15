Jinger Duggar wants more kids with Jeremy Vuolo, Counting On star talking about baby number three

Jinger Duggar may have just welcomed her second child, but she has babies on the brain.

She and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo are planning to have more children.

They just welcomed Evangeline Jo on November 22, but that doesn’t mean that another baby is coming right away. It’s quite the opposite, actually.

When will Jinger Duggar have her third child?

According to The Sun, a source has spilled the details about when Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo plan on welcoming their third child.

The source said, “They talked about having another child and always said they wanted their kids to be two years apart, so it could be another few years yet, but it’s definitely in the cards.”

That timeline would fall into their plan with the miscarriage the couple suffered in 2019. Jinger had announced to her family they were expecting and miscarried a short time later. The couple fell pregnant rather quickly following their loss, and Evangeline Jo was born in November.

If they continue to keep the two years apart philosophy, Jinger Duggar should fall pregnant near the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. It is a while away but planning ahead isn’t a bad thing.

Concern over Jeremy Vuolo’s actions

Currently, Evangeline Jo is less than a month old. It was revealed that last weekend, Jeremy Vuolo attended Sunday services at a megachurch and he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Counting On fans called him out for his irresponsible actions with a new baby at home and a wife and toddler as well.

Both parents have been busy lately. They launched a podcast over the summer and recently launched a merchandise line, Hope & Stead. That coupled with two children two years old and under, Jinger Duggar has been looking a little tired in her photos lately.

It is likely they are also filming for Counting On. They have stayed on board, sharing their journey through life, and it doesn’t look like that will end any time soon.

As the holidays approach, they are still working on adjusting to being a family of four. They have enjoyed being married without kids, being married with one little one, and now, they are married with two little ones.

While it looks like more kids are in the future for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, the number of children won’t come close to what Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had with 19. A third one is almost certain, but beyond that, they aren’t sure.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.