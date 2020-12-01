Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo launch Hope & Stead: What is it?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have launched a lifestyle brand.

Hope & Stead is what the couple has been working on for months. They announced it is officially live now, with merchandise available for purchase.

On top of everything else they have going on, Jinger and Jeremy are working on building their own brand. Aside from being known as a branch of Jim Bob and Michelle, they now have something to build for their children.

What is Hope & Stead?

In her Instagram story, Jinger Duggar shared a few things that will be sold by Hope & Stead.

There are hats and candles that will be part of their line.

Jinger wrote, “It’s been so exciting working on this project for you all and we can now say: Hope&Stead is launched! Head over to @hopeandstead to check it out. It’s our goal to promote the message and lifestyle of Hope through creating designs that point to our ultimate Hope — Christ. Enjoy 🙂 What do you think?!”

It is their goal to provide merchandise that relates to a community of Christ-followers. Currently, candles and hats are the only two items available for purchase.

Their price points are reasonable with hats being $23 and candles being sold for $18.75. This could be a big deal for their followers and one that makes getting a piece of merchandise more affordable for some of their fans.

What have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo been up to?

Aside from launching this line of merchandise to coincide with their podcast, they just welcomed their second child.

Evangeline Jo Vuolo was born on November 22. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were anxiously awaiting her arrival. Jordyn and Michelle Duggar were in town for the birth and even helped promote Hope & Stead while they were in town.

As of now, they are still going to continue to film for Counting On. The couple has not announced plans to break away from the show and they have stayed consistent since moving to California.

Adjusting to life as parents of two seems to be going well for the couple. Jinger and Jeremy are excited to step into this new chapter of their lives with a new baby girl, a toddler, and a new line of merchandise.

Building and marketing their brand is something Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are working hard on. Now, they get to see the profit from their dedication.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.