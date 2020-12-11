Jeremy Vuolo attends megachurch services maskless weeks after welcoming second child with Jinger Duggar

Jeremy Vuolo is being called out for his carelessness just weeks after welcoming his second child with his wife, Jinger Duggar.

Not only is it cold and flu season, but the coronavirus pandemic is also still ravaging through the country.

The pastor attended services at Grace Community Church last week and he was dressed to the nines. Unfortunately, his three-piece suit wasn’t completed with a mask.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

What did Jeremy Vuolo do to put his wife and daughters at risk?

The Sun revealed that Jeremy Vuolo attended services at the megachurch last Sunday. He was there without his wife and daughters, but also without a mask.

He was allegedly seen shaking hands, greeting people, and hugging friends. The publication also noted that the church has had at least one COVID-19 outbreak among parishioners.

One person in attendance who saw the Counting On star said, “Jeremy has a newborn at home with his wife who is avoiding church for obvious reasons. It’s almost like they think they’re immune to Covid.”

Jinger Duggar welcomed Evangeline Jo Vuolo on November 22, just two weeks prior to Jeremy Vuolo being spotted at the megachurch without a mask. While it is unclear what precautions, if any, he took, attending a huge event like that during the regular cold and flu season could be dangerous for a newborn.

What have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo been up to?

Aside from welcoming their second child, the couple has been busy working on building up their brand.

From a podcast released earlier this year to a merchandise line, Hope & Stead, Jinger Duggar, and Jeremy Vuolo are working on being set apart in life. Their followers have been very loyal to them, purchasing items and tuning into their podcast weekly.

Now, the couple is working on adjusting to being parents of two little ones. Felicity appears to be smitten with her baby sister, and Jinger continues to look like a tired new mom. She is keeping the kids home while Jeremy works, which is also likely the reason she wasn’t in attendance with her husband at the megachurch over the weekend.

It is unclear if Counting On filming is happening now or has happened, but the latest season just ended a few months back. With the arrival of Evangeline Jo and the holidays coming up, if the show is following a similar path as last year, the cameras should be rolling.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.