Counting On’s Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo vacation in snow-covered paradise

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo didn’t go to Arkansas for Christmas, but it looks like they are taking a mini-vacation ahead of the new year.

Over the last several days, both Counting On stars have shared photos of snow-covered surroundings and a residence that isn’t theirs.

While the couple hasn’t confirmed where they are, it looks like Big Bear or Lake Arrowhead, which isn’t too far from their home in Los Angeles.

Why did the couple choose to vacation and not go to Arkansas for the holidays?

There was hope that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo would return to Arkansas for the holidays following the birth of their second child.

They did see Michelle Duggar when they welcomed Evangeline Jo back in November, but the rest of the family have yet to meet their new little one.

Now, Jinger and Jeremy appear to be vacationing with friends. There has been a little dog in a few of the photos shared by the couples, and followers have asked whether it was their pet.

Jinger responded that it was a friend’s dog, which means they are staying with others wherever they are.

Maskless around others

This isn’t the first time Jeremy Vuolo has been around others without a mask. He came under fire not long after he welcomed his second child with Jinger Duggar and attended a packed church service without a mask.

The Duggars haven’t been too concerned about their events either. From the Duggar girls’ Christmas party to the big family event at the compound, there were many people from various households without a mask in sight.

Both Jinger and Jeremy appear to be having a good time wherever they are. Playing in the show, taking Felicity for a walk in a winter wonderland, and snuggling with Evangeline. They chose to decompress with friends and while their duration at the snow-covered destination remains unknown, it looks like a few days of relaxation was needed.

There have been rumblings that the couple has tossed around the possibility of walking away from the show, but just recently, Jinger’s birth special with her second daughter aired. So for now, it looks like the couple is on board with filming at least the next season.

Currently, they are enjoying their snow-covered paradise and making the most of it while they can.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.