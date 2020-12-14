Kendra Caldwell drops hint about due date: When is the Counting On wife due?

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar shared some first snow photos on Instagram.

The couple is currently expecting baby number three and revealed that she is 29 weeks pregnant.

Their announcement revealed that their little one is due in February 2021, but after Kendra hashtagged 29 weeks, a ballpark date is a little more clear.

When is Kendra Duggar due?

A few months ago, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar confirmed they were expecting their third child after it was heavily speculated by Counting On fans.

Initially, February 2021 was the only information given to fans. Now that Kendra is 29 weeks, it looks like a more definitive date can be guessed.

It looks like Kendra and Joseph will be welcoming their little girl at the end of February. She is likely due between February 21 through the 28th.

At the time of the new little one’s birth, Garrett will be a few months shy of turning three and Addison will be around 16 months old. The Counting On couple will have three under three for a few months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph and Kendra Duggar (@littleduggarfamily)

The first snowfall

In Arkansas, they received a bit of snow over the weekend. Both Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar appeared to be enjoying the white stuff, sharing photos with their three kids.

Everyone was dressed up, so they were presumably on their way to church. Kendra and Joseph have been called out recently for not wearing masks while out in public and also for taking a vacation with her parents in the middle of a pandemic.

There has been a lot of activity recently on their Instagram account which is unusual. They typically keep to themselves and only share big news on their account or photos every once in a while. Kendra is often slammed when followers see something they don’t like.

As Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar gear up for the arrival of their new baby girl, there are also plenty of things that will happen ahead of that. Christmas is right around the corner and the couple will likely celebrate with both families, or perhaps even together as the Caldwells and Duggars are good friends.

Justin Duggar is marrying Claire Spivey and based on speculation and their Black Friday shopping, the event may be happening sooner rather than later. Joseph was part of the family featured in the photos, so he is likely a part of the celebration.

February is coming fast, and Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggars are going to be parents of three little ones.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.