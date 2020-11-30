Kendra Caldwell gender reveal: Is the Counting On star welcoming a boy or girl?

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are expecting their third baby in February 2021.

This little one will be the tiebreaker for the Counting On couple who already have a little boy and a little girl.

Garrett turned two back in June, and Addison celebrated her first birthday earlier this month.

What will the tiebreaker baby be for Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar?

Since announcing they were expecting a few months ago, Counting On fans wondered about the gender of the baby.

The couple announced that their tiebreaker baby would be another little girl. This makes the ninth granddaughter born in a row.

Baby Duggar will also be the 20th grandchild for Jim Bob and Michelle, who just welcomed their 19th last week.

The baby girls born were Felicity Vuolo, Ivy Jane Seewald, Addison Duggar, Bella Duggar, Maryella Duggar, Grace Duggar, Evelyn Forsyth, Evangeline Vuolo, and baby girl Duggar.

What have Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar been up to?

It looks like Counting On will be coming back as they mentioned watching their journey play out on the show. As they prepare for their third child, a lot has changed.

Many fans have commented that Kendra Caldwell is shaping up to be the next Michelle Duggar. The couple will have welcomed three children in as many years once their little girl is born in February.

Recently, the couple took a trip to Florida with the Caldwells. Kendra’s sister, Lauren got engaged. Also, it was revealed that she and her mother are pregnant together again. This was also the case when Kendra was carrying Garrett.

Joseph was spotted Black Friday shopping with the family over the Thanksgiving holiday. Justin Duggar is marrying Claire Spivey, and the nuptials might be sooner than anyone expected.

Now that it has been revealed that Kendra and Joseph will be welcoming another little girl, the countdown to her arrival can begin. Right now, she is the only one in the family who has announced a pregnancy, though speculation is there could be one or two more expecting.

As the Christmas holiday approaches, the Duggars have a lot to celebrate. Joseph and Kendra have lived a lot of life since tying the knot, and it looks like there is plenty more ahead as they look forward to the birth of their third child in 2021.

Counting On is currently is on hiatus.