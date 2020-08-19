Are Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar the new Jim Bob and Michelle?

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are well on their way to being the new version of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Earlier today, the couple announced they are expecting their third child. The new little one is expected to arrive in February 2021 and will make them a family of five.

Is Kendra Caldwell the next Michelle Duggar?

It has been heavily speculated that Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar would have a big family. After having their first two children close in age, many Counting On viewers thought that another one would follow sooner rather than later.

Garrett Duggar was born in June 2018. He was a honeymoon baby and was welcomed before the couple celebrated their first year of marriage together. Addison Duggar came next, and she was born in November 2019. Now, their third little one will be born in February 2021.

With as many children as years they have been married, it is possible that Kendra and Joseph could have a large family. She is only 22 years old and has several child-bearing years ahead of her. It is possible that they could reach 19 children like Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, or maybe even surpass them.

Both Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar come from big families. While the Cadlwells aren’t as large as the Duggars by any means, they are still considered a large family for today’s times. Christina, Kendra’s mom, was pregnant at the same time as her daughter. Garrett is just a few months older than Kendra’s youngest brother.

What’s next for Kendra and Joseph?

The Counting On couple recently celebrated Kendra’s 22nd birthday. She was dressed up in a cute little dress that caught the eye of followers. Her glow up since debuting on the show had fans talking.

There was also some time recently spent on a boat with the Caldwells. James Duggar tagged along, which sparked rumors he may be courting Lauren Caldwell, Kendra’s younger sister. The two families are close, so another courtship between them wouldn’t be shocking.

In the coming weeks, there will likely be a gender announcement from Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar. They did it with both prior pregnancies and this baby will be the tiebreaker as far as gender goes.

Currently, Kendra is around 12 weeks pregnant. They announced they were due in February, but no indication on the exact due date. For now, Counting On fans will have to wait to find out what they are having for a least a few more weeks.

