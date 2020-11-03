Kendra Caldwell shares rare social media photos, celebrates Addison’s first birthday

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar popped up on social media to share photos from Addison’s first birthday.

The little Duggar girl was one of the babies born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom. She is part of a group of baby girl Duggar grandchildren. Ahead of her was Ivy Jane, and following behind her are Bella, Maryella, and Grace.

Rare social media posts

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar aren’t big on social media. When they have tried to post, critics slam their parenting skills.

There were some photos from Kendra’s birthday, their pregnancy announcement, and then Lauren Caldwell’s engagement announcement posted within the last few months, but not anything like what some of the other Duggar children share.

Addison’s photos are adorable. The little girl celebrated her first birthday with plenty of pink and her favorite people. Alongside Joseph and Kendra were their parents. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar came to celebrate as did Christina and Paul Caldwell.

She had a smash cake which she appeared to enjoy. Addison is a happy baby girl and the photographer was able to catch that in the gallery of photos.

Christina and Kendra are both pregnant again at the same time. This also happened with Kendra’s first pregnancy. Both women have visible baby bumps in the photos, which has garnered some attention as well.

Now that Addison is officially a year old, she will be moving all over and getting into everything with her big brother, Garrett.

What have Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar been up to?

Things have been pretty quiet for Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell since the couple announced they were expecting their third child. The news was shocking as Counting On fans had speculated she was hiding a baby bump during her birthday photos.

Their family joined the Caldwells in Florida for a vacation as well. They spend a lot of time together, which is when it was announced that Lauren was engaged and Christina was also expecting another baby.

For the most part, Joseph and Kendra live their lives away from social media. They are busy raising two young children, though they do appear to attend family functions with the majority of the siblings.

As of now, Counting On has not been renewed for another season. With Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar’s baby on the way, Jinger Duggar due soon, and a possible engagement between Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar, the odds of another season are good.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.