Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar issue statement about Counting On rift with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have remained quiet about their relationship with Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard until now.

News of the family rift began heating up last year. Jill and her family didn’t spend any time with the Duggars throughout the holiday season. After probes by followers, Derick finally revealed that he and Jill needed permission to be at the Duggar compound from Jim Bob.

Duggar parents issue statement

According to People, while doing a story about Jill Duggar and the broken relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, they reached out to the parents for comment.

The parents said, “Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out. We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!”

This marks the first time that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have acknowledged the issues with Jill and Derick. While it wasn’t an elaborate statement, it was confirmation that what the Duggar daughter has been saying all along is true about her relationship with her parents.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard living their authentic lives

For a while, it was believed that Derick Dillard was fired from TLC because of his remarks against fellow reality personality, Jazz Jennings. That was not the case, though.

Both Jill and Derick talked about wanting more control of their lives and events that happen, so leaving the show was the best decision for the young couple. While that didn’t go over well, it was necessary for them to move on and focus on their family unit.

There has been a lot of talk about not being compensated for Counting On, which was addressed by Jill and Derick in a recent Q&A video. They have been working on themselves and being more in tune with what their walk looks like instead of what the Duggars feel like their walk should look like.

It appears both Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar coupled with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard would like their relationship to be restored when the timing is right. Both sides have expressed they love and care for the other, but as of now, things just aren’t the same.

As the holiday season approaches, it will be interesting to see how Jill and Derick spent their time with and who they choose to see.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.