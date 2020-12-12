Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar called out for not wearing masks while out with kids

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar took their two little ones to see Christmas lights and shared their photos on social media.

The couple rarely posts too many photos as they continuously receive backlash for their decisions, and this time was no different.

Of course, the Counting On couple was called out for not wearing masks while looking at the Christmas lights. The comment section was filled with back and forths about whether Joe and Kendra should have been wearing maks or not.

Where were Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar?

The photos shared by the couple were taken at the Stewart Family Christmas Light display. It looks like the lights were everywhere and the kids appeared to be having a good time.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar shared photos of themselves, them with the kids, and the kids as they were exploring what the event had to offer.

None of the photos showed them wearing masks, and the coronavirus is still all over the country.

One commenter said, “Pandemic isn’t over just because your over it [musical notes].” Another said, “And not a mask in sight?! [raised brow face]”

This isn’t the first time the couple has been slammed for their actions during the coronavirus pandemic. They were still seeing her parents and attending church when everything was shut down earlier this year.

What have Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar been up to?

Aside from taking the kids to see lights, the couple has been gearing up for the arrival of their third baby. They recently revealed they are expecting another little girl who is due in February 2021.

Christina Caldwell, Kendra’s mom, is pregnant with her daughter once again. She is due in May 2021 and the two recently hosted an impromptu maternity shoot. They were also pregnant together in 2018 when Kendra welcomed Garrett and Christina welcomed Isaiah.

As the holidays get closer and closer, likely plans are being made for how they will spend Christmas together. Last year, Counting On filmed the Duggars’ Christmas and even showed some footage of Anna Duggar and her children.

So much has happened in 2020 for the Duggar family. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar revealed they are expecting their third child, Joy-Anna and Jinger Duggar both welcomed their second children, and Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar welcomed their daughter shortly after ringing in the new year.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.