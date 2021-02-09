Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey clarify wedding registry, seemingly confirm wedding date and location

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey clarify their wedding registry. Pic credit: @clairespivey01/Instagram

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are tying the knot in the coming months.

Their engagement was announced back in November, though Counting On fans knew it was coming.

Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mom, revealed her daughter would be marrying Justin this year but didn’t reveal the date.

Wedding registry debacle

Last week, a wedding registry that appeared to be for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey popped up online.

It was interesting because it included several gift cards and expensive items. After several outlets, including Monsters & Critics, reported on it, the listing disappeared.

There was a lot of talk about the expensive items and the revelation that some of the items had already been purchased. Also, it was noted that the date, April 16, 2021, was correct as it had been leaked a few weeks prior to the registry being outed.

Interestingly enough, Claire Spivey took to Instagram to clarify that the initial registry that circulated was false.

There had already been items purchased from that list. Claire wrote, “Hey everyone! [waving emoji] Quick update on a rumor going around. The current wedding registry that has a few articles written on it is FALSE. We are so sorry, and do not want to see anyone’s money dishonestly used. Link to our real registry coming soon in bios. Not posting to receive gifts, but just wanting to clarify!”

Currently, the registry has several purchased items. There are several items for camping, home needs, and other odds and ends for a new couple getting started in life.

Wedding date and location

The link to the real registry cosigned by Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey confirms that the wedding date is April 16, 2021. It could be a date used to throw off fans who will likely be scoping out the event and looking for the first tagged photos from it. After all, that has happened before.

When one clicks on the link, it reveals in the slug that Fort Worth is likely where the wedding will be held. That makes sense given the families are from Texas and Arkansas. Finding a place in the middle was likely the way to go.

In the coming months, there is a lot to do to get ready. Justin recently had his wisdom teeth removed and Claire played nurse, even getting teased for the banner she shared while asking followers to pray for him.

Now that they have clarified their wedding registry and shared it with the world, they can move on to the next steps as they gear up for their wedding in April.

